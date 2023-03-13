Video shows hundreds of migrants rush US-Mexico border bridge

Chaotic video shows the moment hundreds of migrants stormed across a major bridge linking Mexico to the US.

Footage first shared with Fox News shows the crowd screaming and even jumping for joy Sunday afternoon as they start streaming onto the Paso Del Norte bridge from Juárez under a sign saying “Feliz Viaje,” or happy travels.

The rush followed a rumor that the border was being opened to give them fast-tracked political asylum in the US, according to Mexican outlet Norte Digital.

Many — including elderly and young kids — started running and appealing for others to follow as they raced up the bridge leading to el Paso, Texas.

The group — which Fox estimated was at least 1,000 mostly Venezuelan migrants — then clamored to be let in through gates at the border crossing, with some standing on vehicles as traffic was halted for hours.

Some appeared to try to get past barbed wire while others prayed and begged to be let through.

It was one of three bridges that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents confirmed they had to implement “port hardening measures” on Sunday because of “a potential threat to make a mass entry.”

Extra officers and barricades were also used at the Bridge of the Americas and the Stanton-Lerdo one, CBP said.

Images show officers in riot gear on both sides of the border standing off with the mass of hopeful crossers being kept behind barbed wire. Some migrants claim they were hit with pepper spray to keep them back.

Most of the crowd had returned to Mexico by 5:30 p.m. — four hours after the initial rush — with Paso Del Norte finally reopened for traffic an hour later, officials said.