Video shows hero James Shaw disarm gunman in 2018 attack

Newly released surveillance video captures the harrowing moment a good Samaritan wrestles an assault rifle away from a crazed gunman after he allegedly killed four people at a Tennessee Waffle House.

The footage, released Monday at the murder trial of accused shooter Travis Reinking, shows “Waffle House Hero” James Shaw lunging at the killer’s AR-15 rifle and getting into a life-and-death scuffle, Law & Crime reported.

“There was a voice that told me to do it, do it now,” Shaw testified about his heart-pounding heroics. “I wanted to keep an eye on him to find my moment and find that opportunity. I ran through the door as fast as I could. I ran through the door thinking it was going to be me or him or death.”

He said he kept telling himself, “‘You’re going to have to grab the barrel, James. You’re going to have to push it down.’

Surveillance footage of accused Waffle House gunmen Travis Reinking entering the restaurant. Court evidence via Law&Crime

James Shaw rushing at Reinking and grabbing his gun. Court evidence via Law&Crime

Shaw explained at the trial that there was a “voice” telling him to attempt to disarm the gunman. Court evidence via Law&Crime

Reinking left the gun at the Waffle House after the shooting. Court evidence

“As he goes for my left hand, I take my left hand off him and pulling and pulling and I get the gun and I throw it,” he said. “It seemed like the gun was in the air for days and it finally get over the bar. I manhandled him out of my way.”

When police arrived, officers said an emotional Shaw was inside the restaurant, repeatedly saying, “I fought him, I fought him,” WTVF-TV reported.

Reinking, 32, fled — without his assault rifle — but was arrested following a two-day manhunt and now faces first-degree murder charges in the April 22, 2018, shooting at the Antioch eatery, according to WTVF.

Police said he stormed into the Waffle House wearing nothing but a green jacket and opened fire, killing four — DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin — and wounding several others, police said.

Shaw holding the gun at Reinking’s trial in Nashville on January 31, 2022. The Tennessean via AP

Reinking’s lawyers said their client, who was treated for schizophrenia at a mental health facility after his arrest, was insane during the mass shooting.

Defense lawyer Luke Evans said Reinking believed that God told him to kill.

On the witness stand Monday, Shaw said he recognized the killer’s glare.