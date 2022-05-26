Video shows hallway where Salvador Ramos shot grandmother

Video footage released on Thursday showed the hallway where shooter Salvador Ramos opened fire on his grandmother before attacking grade school students and teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Ramos’ grandfather, Rolando Reyes, describes to a reporter how the blood splattered across the wall after Ramos shot his grandmother.

The gunman then took her car and crashed near the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas before going on the rampage.

The first look inside the home comes two days after the mass shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers.

The hallway still had specks of blood on door frames, walls and even possibly the ceiling, the video indicated.

“The way I see it, I don’t know, but there’s blood all over, we gotta clean that up,” Ramos told a freelance journalist while pointing to a wall.

Reyes told the journalist capturing the video there was a pool of blood near the door, but that his sister and a friend cleaned it up. He told her he didn’t see bullet holes when he came home after the shooting.

Warning: Graphic Contect

The grandmother, Celia Martinez Gonzales, 66, was in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital following surgery, her granddaughter told The Post earlier Thursday.

Officials revealed more details about the massacre Thursday, including how Ramos was not confronted by a school safety officer as he walked into the school through an unlocked door.

The grandmother was in stable condition after surgery. Facebook/Celia Gonzalez Salvador Ramos killed 19 kids before he was killed by authorities. social media/AFP via Getty Image

The video showed several picture frames hung up inside the home with more knick-knacks and other picture frames displayed on a corner table. From the hallways, two bedrooms can be seen and there was also religious objects, including a cross hung in the hallway.