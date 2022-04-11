Video shows Fla. carnival worker trapped between ride’s metal plates

Horrifying video shows a Florida carnival worker trapped between the massive metal plates of a ride at a county fair and screaming for help.

The shocking footage captured ride operator Davontai Lee, 28, futilely struggling to free himself after getting pinned from the waist down between the plates at the Clay County fair in Green Cove Springs south of Jacksonville on Friday night.

Authorities said Lee was attempting to retrieve an item for a patron when the ride adjusted position and he became pinned.

Carnival worker Davontai Lee became trapped between the metal plates of ride at the Clay County fair in Green Cove Springs, Florida. CBS 47

Lee was attempting to retrieve and item when he became trapped. CBS 47

With his entire lower half stuck inside the ride’s plates, the staffer can be seen on the video yelling in agony as witnesses attempt to dislodge him.

Lee was finally freed after 15 minutes and rushed to a hospital, where he is expected to recover from moderate injuries.

Clay County officials stressed that the ride did not malfunction. It has not been taken out of service.

Lee was freed after 15 minutes and taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. CBS 47

The disturbing footage comes weeks after Tyre Samson, 14, died when he plunged from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla.

Samson somehow slipped out from his seat and hurtled to the concrete about two-thirds of the way down the 430-drop.

Arguing that Samson should never have been allowed on the Orlando ride because he weighed over its limit, his family has retained high-powered lawyer Ben Crump and is mulling legal action.

Park workers told Florida investigators that Samson’s safety harness was still in a locked position after the ride came to a stop.