Video shows fiery crash involving dump truck on Ohio highway

Terrifying footage caught a dump truck in Ohio plowing into another vehicle parked on the shoulder of a busy highway and causing an explosion.

The incident took place just after 7:20 am Thursday on I-77 in Akron, after an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle pulled over to collect some trash from the roadway.

The unnamed ODOT employee was still sitting inside the car, when a dump truck veered off from its lane and smashed into the parked vehicle without ever appearing to slow down, footage shows.

The impact produced an explosion and engulfed both vehicles in a fireball, sending orange flames and thick black smoke shooting into the morning sky.

A half-dozen motorists stopped to help the victims, reported News 5 Cleveland.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital.

Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office who were called to the scene had to extract the drivers of both vehicles.

During a press conference held in front of the scorched wreckage, ODOT District 4 Deputy Gery Noirot described the injured staffer as a married dad and a grandfather, and said that it was “nothing short of a miracle that he survived.”

Noirot added that the injured man has been with the department for a decade and was on his way to pick up a piece of equipment when the crash occurred.

CCTV footage shows the moments before the crash.

“It was horrific to see that crash. And to think that he survived this… someone was clearly looking over him,” Noirot told reporters.

The ODOT released a statement on its Facebook page Thursday, revealing that the morning crash marked the 82nd time that one of its crews have been hit so far this year.

“We are extremely fortunate he is alive,” the agency said of its injured driver.