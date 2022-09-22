Video shows drug cartel rampage in Mexican pool hall

Chilling video shared on social media shows the bloody aftermath of a slaughter by alleged drug cartel gunman who killed at least nine people, and wounded three, inside a Mexican pool hall.

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported Thursday that Tarimoro city police raced to the Alcantarilla billiards room around 9 p.m. Wednesday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Cops found nine patrons fatally shot; three other injured victims were taken to the hospital.

At least six men in three vans had pulled up outside the pool hall just before the shooting erupted, witnesses later recounted.

The video, shared on Twitter by RawsAlerts late Wednesday, shows chaos inside the bar as panicked customers try to avoid the relentless shooters — and bodies and handwritten signs lying on the floor.

The signs were later identified as notes from the Santa Rosa de Lima drug cartel, which claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack.

El Universal reported the gunmen escaped after the carnage. The Mexican National Guard as well as the army are investigating.

Tarimoro, with a population of less than 36,000 residents, is more than 100 miles from Mexico City. The mass shooting comes just one month after a confrontation between rival cartels in Juarez, just south of El Paso, that killed 11 people.

“It wasn’t just the clash between two groups, but it got to the point in which they began to shoot civilians, innocent people. That is the most unfortunate thing in this affair,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at the time.