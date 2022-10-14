Video shows disabled man stabbed in neck at LA Taco Bell

Disturbing footage released Thursday captured an 82-year-old disabled man being ruthlessly stabbed in an unprovoked attack while dining at a Taco Bell in Los Angeles.

The vicious attack took place just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the Mar Vista neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Surveillance footage from inside the restaurant shows the assailant entering the establishment with a red skateboard and weapon in hand.

In a matter of seconds, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was sitting at a table next to his wheelchair inside the Taco Bell. He then stabbed the disabled man twice — once in the neck and once in the shoulder — and quickly ran out of the store, the LAPD said.

Police describe the suspect as a bald man in his 20s or 30s, standing between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-6 and weighing about 130 pounds. The suspect has several identifiable tattoos, including a large one on the back of his head and a small one next to his left eye.

In the video, the attacker can be seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, tan, khaki pants and a black backpack.

After police responded to the fast food restaurant on Venice Boulevard, the elderly man was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Police said he was in stable condition and recovering.

Police asked the public for help in locating the stabbing suspect. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the LAPD at 310-482-6369.