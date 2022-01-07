Video shows dine-and-dash duo running over California restaurant manager

Dramatic video captures the moment a couple of brazen dine-and-dashers ran over the manager of a California restaurant when he confronted them about the unpaid $90 bill.

The man and woman entered the Ragin Cajun Café on South Pacific Coast Highway in upscale Redondo Beach early Monday afternoon and asked if they could sit at the farthest table on the empty patio, KTLA reported.

They then proceeded to order a large array of pricey items on the menu, including steak and lobster, eatery owner Lisa Hodges told the news outlet.

After about 40 minutes, the unsavory characters reportedly asked for the check and takeout boxes for the many leftovers.

“[The manager] went out to clean the table and grab the check, and their checkbook was empty,” Hodges told KTLA. “That’s when he saw them driving off in their car.”

The manager decided to take action.

“We have hay bales as our railing, so he jumped over,” Hodges told Fox News Digital. “He stood in front of their car just to ask them to pay the tab.”

The male driver allegedly told him to walk over the vehicle so they could pay him.

“But he (the manager) didn’t want to move, because I guess instinctually you realize they’re probably just going to take off,” the owner said.

The surveillance footage shows the car accelerated toward the manager, who ends up on the hood.

“They turned so quickly, that he fell off … onto the sidewalk,” Hodges told KTLA.

“They could have reversed. They could have driven around him. But they chose to just hit the gas and drive through him,” she told Fox News Digital.

The manager suffered minor injuries in the frightening incident but was back at work two days later, according to KTLA.

“This is a small mom and pop place — it’s not right,” Hodges told Fox News, adding that she and her husband would foot the couple’s bill.

“They’re like family for us,” she said about her employees. “Our staff have worked for us all throughout COVID, and always been really reliable.”

The owner described the dine-and-dashers as a black male and white female in their 20s who fled in an older model maroon sedan with a plate that began with 7W2 or 2W7.

She said the man was wearing a Batman shirt and that his partner in dine had on a T-shirt with orange lettering, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Police said they’re trying to identify and track down the two suspects.