Video shows Columbian woman mauled by pit bull in elevator

Horrific surveillance video captured a woman in Colombia being viciously attacked by a pit bull inside an elevator as she tried to escape from the crazed animal.

The frightening footage shows the woman in the clutches of the wild animal, which she desperately tries to fight off in the cramped elevator in her apartment building in Cúcuta, news.com.au reported, citing the Spanish-language La Opinion.

The 25-year-old woman was putting on her shoes in her bedroom last week when the 4-year-old dog, which belongs to another resident, began to attack her.

“Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping a neighbor would help her,” a judicial source told the local outlet. “When the animal jumped on her, the only thing she thought was that if she stayed on the fifth floor, no one was going to rescue her.”

The bloodied woman is seen being mauled by the dog, which shakes its head violently with its jaws latched onto her arm.

The dog is seen shaking its head violently with its jaws latched onto her arm. Newsflash

The woman desperately tries to fight off the animal in the cramped elevator in her apartment building. Newsflash

The beast also bites her in the neck and legs before she is seen pressing a button to take the elevator to the lobby, where people finally rushed to her aid and took her to Erasmo Meoz University Hospital.

“She has fractures in two fingers of her right hand, a phalanx on her left,” a police spokesperson said, referring to a bone. “She is still hospitalized and pending transfer to a clinic for a medical procedure.”

The dog should have been wearing a muzzle under local law, which states that “potentially dangerous dogs” must be leashed and muzzled in common areas of residential buildings, according to news.com.au.

The woman is seen pressing a button to take the elevator to the lobby. Newsflash

The woman suffered fractures in two fingers of her right hand and a phalanx on her left, police said. Newsflash

Some residents told La Opinion that the dog’s owners always took him out for walks wearing a muzzle.

Authorities have reportedly seized the animal and held him for a behavioral analysis.