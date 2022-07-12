Video shows child hit and swear at cop in Minnesota

Shocking video footage has emerged of a young child repeatedly hitting a Minnesota cop who was there to arrest a murder suspect — calling the officer a “b—h” and telling his colleague to “shut the f–k up!”

The clip released by Alpha News was filmed last week in St. Paul, a city that saw widespread rioting after the nearby police murder of George of Floyd and manslaughter of motorist Daunte Wright.

“Shut up, b—h!” screamed the young child, who appeared to be only a few years old and wearing just underwear while standing in the street, with an even younger child in a diaper just behind him.

He then strode up and hit one of them, repeating, “Shut up, b—h!”

“Shut the f–k up!” the kid then screams at the other officer, who was wearing a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) vest, telling him his work boots are “those ugly-church shoes.”

The child, only wearing underwear, aggressively confronted the cops who were executing a search warrant for a murder suspect, Alpha News said. Alpha News

The youngster hits one of the cops at least three more times in the 30-second clip, even as the officers — who remained calm throughout — start walking away.

One bystander can be heard encouraging the children and calling out that one of the officers was an “Oreo head,” a slur suggesting a black person is acting white.

The 30-second clip was just part of two minutes of footage — during which time the kids also threw rocks at the cops, according to Alpha News.

The young child seen approaching the cops. Alpha News

The independent Minnesota news outlet said it was filmed while officers were trying to execute a search warrant for a murder suspect, without elaborating.

“This video is disgraceful. Heartbreaking,” Alpha News’ Sheila Qualls wrote.

“The behavior of these children is eerily similar to the behaviors of rioters who burned and looted Minneapolis two years ago,” she wrote of the fiery protests that followed Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and Wright’s shooting in Brooklyn Center.

The youngster hit one of the cops several times while calling him a “b–ch,” the footage shows. Alpha News

“It is unsettling to law enforcement officers who encounter this behavior daily. It should be frightening to all of us,” she warned.

The disturbing clip comes just weeks after the Minneapolis Star Tribune said a dramatic crime surge following the uprisings is “causing waves of anxiety and fear” for locals in the Twin Cities.