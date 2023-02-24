Video shows bystander chase down man who killed Texas off-duty cop in car crash

Newly released footage shows the dramatic moments a bystander chases down a man who had just fatally struck an off-duty Texas detective in a drunk-driving car crash.

The video, obtained by WFAA, Fox 4 and other outlets, shows how convicted killer Dylan Molina tried to flee on foot following the Nov. 27, 2021 crash that killed Euless Police Det. Alex Cervantes while he was in the car with his family.

But a Good Samaritan, identified by WFAA as Justin Gonzalez, quickly pursued Molina and yelled “Hey! Get your f— a– over here motherf—er,” according to the video.

Molina soon tripped over his own feet and Gonzalez then pinned him down before authorities arrived.

“You f—ing killed somebody you motherf—-er,” Gonzalez angrily shouted at him. “You killed somebody! Stay right there!”

Gonzalez told WFAA that he was coming home from a Thanksgiving gathering when he saw the crash.





Euless Police Det. Alex Cervantes was in the car with his family when the drunk driver crashed into his car. Euless Police Department

“I don’t know why it had to happen that it did,” Gonzalez said. “But I knew he wasn’t going anywhere. I couldn’t let him go.”

The slain detective was with his wife and two kids, who were injured from the crash after Molina ran a red light once he left a local bar, according to reports.

Molina pleaded guilty in January to intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported.





The driver Dylan Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter. Tarrant County Jail

He was sentenced to 15 years on the manslaughter plea and 10 years each on the assault pleas with the sentences to run concurrently, the newspaper reported.

Police this month filed charges against another person – the woman who served Molina all the booze before he left the bar and drove off.





Footage shows the bystander chasing Dylan Molina down after he fatally struck the off-duty Texas detective.

Bartender Cala Richardson is accused of overserving Molina before he left the bar and drove off, Fort Worth police reportedly said. Authorities said the 26-year-old woman knew the customer was drunk, and kept serving him regardless.

In three hours Molina was served eight double vodka cocktails, police said, according to Star-Telegram.





Before the Good Samaritan pinned down Dylan Molina, he yelled, “You f—ing killed somebody you motherf—-er!”

She’s facing one count of sale to a certain person, a misdemeanor, the Star-Telegram reported. She could face up to a year in prison if found guilty.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KXAS accused Richardson of criminal negligence when she kept serving Molina while he was drunk, which led up to the fatal crash.

Richardson claimed to police in a January 2022 interview she didn’t have any indication Molina was drunk until minutes before he left when he walked into an employee-only part of the bar, according to the arrest affidavit.