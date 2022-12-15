Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom

A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County.

The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News.

The videos show the teenager having her head thrown against a sink by another student before being pummeled on a bathroom floor at Berkmar High School on Wednesday morning.

The incident begins with the victim being attacked from behind by another student before the other student continues punching her in the head. Channel 2 is not showing the faces of the teenagers involved because they are minors.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the girl’s family Thursday, who said the school did little to prevent the attack, which they say the teen was worried about.

“We ended up taking her to the E.R. because she said that she felt like she was gonna pass out,” said Dulce Vega, the sister of the victim.

Vega says her sister texted her after the attack and begged for her to come get her. Vega says she arrived before anyone from the school contacted her about the incident.

“She was shaking so much,” she said. “It was hard seeing her like that.”

She says her whole family tried warning school leaders she was being bullied and that this could happen.

“She told them she was concerned,” she said. “She had messages. She had proof that they were going to do something to her and they didn’t do anything to prevent it or to keep her safe.”

A Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson says that fighting will not be tolerated. He went onto say, “The school is investigating the incident and at the conclusion of that investigation appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

This incident happened as the district is reporting a 35% increase in fights since last year.

Vega says her sister doesn’t want to go back to school if school leaders let her attacker and the students involved return.

“I wish they would stand up for our kids,” she said. “I wish they would try to make the school a safer place for all of our kids so they can feel safe.”

