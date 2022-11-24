Video shows boy on bicycle struck by hit-and-run driver in Orange County

Troopers are asking for help tracking down a driver whom they say hit a 12-year-old on his bike — and just kept on going.

The crash happened on Friday at the intersection of Avalon Park Boulevard and Auburn Cove Lane in Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol released surveillance video showing the incident.

The video clip, which is graphic, shows the boy being knocked off his bicycle after colliding with the car.

FHP said a witness described the car as a silver sedan but was unable to collect information from its license plate.

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured video of the crash but was also unable to provide a clear image of the car’s tag.

Troopers determined that the driver of the sedan was traveling northbound on Avalon Park Boulevard and the cyclist was heading west along Auburn Cove Lane, when they collided at the intersection.

Watch video of the crash here:

Investigators noted that the child was not within a marked crosswalk.

In a news release issued by FHP, the boy’s injuries were listed as “serious” but not life-threatening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

