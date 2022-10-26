Video shows biker erupting in fire after being tased

Video shows biker erupting in fire after being tased

by

Dramatic video caught the moment a motorcyclist’s gasoline-filled backpack burst into flames when he was Tasered by an Arkansas state trooper after a chase.

Christopher Gaylor, 38, was told to pull over for not having a license plate about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 13 along Asher Avenue near Pine Street in the state capital of Little Rock, 40/29 News reported.

He refused to stop and took off at speeds reaching 100 mph before he finally ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot in North Little Rock, where another trooper caught up with him.

The trooper fired his Taser at Gaylor, whose backpack exploded when a gallon of gasoline inside caught on fire, police said.

The biker was hospitalized and is expected to recover, the news outlet said.

He reached speeds of 100 mph before finally ditching the bike and fleeing on foot, cops said.
KAKE
Bodycam footage of the incident involving Christopher Gaylor
Christopher Gaylor, 38, refused to pull over for riding his motorcycle without a license plate, police said.
KAKE
Bodycam footage of the incident involving Christopher Gaylor
A trooper fired his Taser at the biker, whose backpack burst into flames.
KAKE
Gaylor was hospitalized and is expected to recover, the news outlet said.
KAKE

He has been charged with felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless drive.

The troopers involved in the chase face no disciplinary actions.