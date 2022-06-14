Video shows Barcelona tourist get watch stolen off his wrist

Wild video shows the moment an American tourist in Barcelona had a luxury watch stolen off his wrist, which he claims is worth around $800,000 — but Spanish authorities say is actually valued at closer to $45,000.

The footage, reported by Barcelona-based news site El Periodico, shows a mugger approach an unidentified man with his family, grab his wrist, and yank the watch off him before running away — all in a matter of seconds. The incident apparently happened last Wednesday.

The Spanish-news site reported that the man claimed it was Hublot watch worth around $800,000, meaning at the time it would have been the most-expensive watch ever stolen in Barcelona.

The news quickly spread across the country, only for police to then downgrade the watch’s value significantly.

It’s currently unclear why there was such a discrepancy between the originally reported value and the one Catalan authorities appraised the stolen watch at. The man is believed to be from the U.S., but more information about him has not been released.

The tourist also allegedly told police he was surrounded by a group of muggers, which footage of the incident also contradicted.

The victim only suffered minor injuries, according to police. It is unclear if the watch has been recovered.

The theft happened in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, a popular destination for tourists.

The U.S. government has repeatedly warned travelers about street crime in popular tourist spots in Spain.

“U.S. citizens have reported pickpocketing, theft, and sexual assault, and occasionally other violent attacks,” the State Department’s website says. “Thieves often work in teams to distract your attention.”