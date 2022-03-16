Video shows arrest of man in homeless killings

Reuters Videos

Apple supplier Foxconn hit by China’s COVID curbs

STORY: Shares of Apple fell Monday morning after Foxconn, one of its major suppliers in China, said it’s suspending operations amid rising COVID-19 cases.China is struggling to contain its largest coronavirus outbreak in two years.The lockdown in Shenzhen, a Chinese manufacturing and tech hub, raised concerns over more potential supply chain disruptions.And it comes just days after Apple announced a new slate of products, including a low-priced iPhone model.Chinese officials have suspended public transportation and urged people to work at home this week, as the country reported more COVID-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021.Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said its Shenzhen operations would be suspended until further notice, adding it would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption.Unimicron Technology, which also supplies Apple, said it too had suspended operations in Shenzhen.Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.