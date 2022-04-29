Video shared on Twitter appears to show Madison Cawthorn being groped by a male associate

A video that appears to show Rep. Madison Cawthorn being groped by a male staffer is going viral on Twitter.Chris Seward/AP Photo

A viral video appears to show Rep. Madison Cawthorn having his groin groped by a male associate.

FireMadison.com also posted a screenshot of Venmo payments it said were made by Cawthorn.

The payments made to the same male associate include labels like “the stuff we did in Amsterdam.”

A widely viewed video on Twitter appears to show North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn being groped by a male associate.

The undated clip shows Cawthorn being filmed in a vehicle by another man.

“I feel the passion and desire, and would like to see a naked body beneath my hands,” says Cawthorn in the video.

The man doing the filming then responds, saying, “Me too. I’d like to see that as well,” while turning the camera on himself. The comment causes Cawthorn to burst out laughing, and the other man then films himself putting his hand on the lawmaker’s groin.

The video was shared late on Thursday by the Twitter account of MeidasTouch.com, a super PAC dedicated to “protecting American democracy, defeating Trumpism, and holding Republicans accountable.”

Since its posting, the video has been viewed over 520,000 times and received over 10,000 likes. It has also been retweeted over 6,000 times.

According to FireMadison.com, the other man in the video is Cawthorn’s scheduler, Stephen Smith. The site is operated by the American Muckrakers PAC, whose self-described sole objective is to ensure Cawthorn’s “first term in office is his last.”

David Wheeler, the president of American Mucrakers, also uploaded a copy of an ethics complaint he filed against Cawthorn. The complaint alleges that Cawthorn had “not properly filed House financial disclosures regarding gifts and loans to Mr. Stephen L. Smith.”

Wheeler’s complaint also claims that Cawthorn and Smith are living together, appending various screenshots bearing Cawthorn’s registered address in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and cross-referencing them with Smith’s registered address on FEC filings.

Wheeler also posted several screenshots of what he claimed were records of Cawthorn and Smith’s Venmo payments to one another. The images shared showed messages between the duo dating from June 17, 2018, to January 9, 2019 — before Smith joined Cawthorn’s campaign for Congress as an aide in January 2020.

In the screenshots, some of the payments sent from Cawthorn to Smith included labels like “Getting naked for me in Sweden,” “The stuff we did in Amsterdam,” and “The quickie at the airport.”

Meanwhile, some of Smith’s payments to Cawthorn were labeled “For loving me daily and nightly” and “Nudes.”

“The committee is requested to investigate whether any House Rules or statutes were violated by the relationship between Rep. Cawthorn and his House employee Mr. Stephen L. Smith,” Wheeler wrote in his complaint.

Insider was unable to independently verify the Venmo screenshots. Insider also did not immediately receive a response to requests for comments from Wheeler, Smith, or Cawthorn’s representatives.

Cawthorn has recently been involved in a string of controversies.

Watchdog groups say the congressman may have violated the congressional conflict-of-interest STOCK Act by failing to declare his cryptocurrency purchases.

Cawthorn was also recently chastised by Republican leaders — including lawmakers from his home state of North Carolina and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — after he claimed he had witnessed “sexual perversion” and drug use among his Congress colleagues.

A recent Politico article also ran photos showing the congressman decked out in lingerie, which Cawthorn dismissed as “goofy vacation photos.”

Cawthorn was also cited this week for bringing a loaded gun into the Charlotte airport. The incident was the second time he had been found with a gun in his carry-on luggage.

Read the original article on Business Insider