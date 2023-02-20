Video reveals moment Florida mom is shot in Uber

A pregnant Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a mother of three in an Uber last year is arguing to be let out of jail because her unborn child hasn’t committed a crime.

In an unusual legal argument, attorneys for Natalia Harrell, 24, filed a motion on behalf of her fetus, asserting that it shouldn’t be behind bars without being charged with an offense.

“The State has placed the unborn child in such inherently dangerous environment by placing the unborn child in close proximity to violent criminal offenders,” the filing asserts.

Harrell’s child, it argues, is receiving inadequate pre-natal care and is unlawfully being locked up.

The case contends that the fetus should be released pending trial — which would necessarily get Harrell, who is facing a second-degree murder rap, out of jail.

New video released last week showed the moment she fatally blasted mom of three Yvette Borcela inside an Uber in which they were traveling with five other people after a night of partying in Miami last July.

Harrell’s attorney, William Norris, asserts his client shot Borcela, 28, because she lunged at her during the argument and that she feared for the safety of her baby.





Sitting in the Uber’s back row, Borcela argued with Harrell before being shot.





Borcela was declared dead at a local hospital after being shot in the back of an Uber.

Harrell was with a group of men at a South Beach nightclub who asked her if they knew anyone who would like to join their group.

Borcela was invited, but soon irritated Harrell after she started to “drink and dance” excessively.

At one point, she asked one of her friends to “get her girl under control.”





Yvette Borcela Facebook / Gladys Yvette Borcela

Video shows the pair began arguing in the backseat of an Uber after the group left the nightclub around 2 a.m.

Harrell climbed into the middle row of the vehicle at one point as the Uber driver watched the chaos unfold in his rearview mirror.

At one point, Borcela appears to reach for Harrell, who shoots her once in the stomach.





Natalia Harrell faces second-degree murder charges. Miami Dade Corrections

The Uber driver pulled over before everyone scrambled out of the vehicle, except for Borcela.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are expected to respond to the filing this week.