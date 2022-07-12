Video of police response to Texas school shooting to be released Sunday

In an unprecedented move, Texas lawmakers will make public a video showing the botched police response to the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school on Sunday, a state official announced.

It will be the first time the public sees the video — captured by a security camera in Robb Elementary School’s hallway — of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arriving until the time they finally decided to shoot and kill 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

The video will first be shown to the families of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the massacre before it is released to the public, said lawmakers.

“The Committee will convene at 2 PM on Sunday in Uvalde. We will meet with members of the community first, and provide them an opportunity to see the hallway video and discuss our preliminary report. Very soon thereafter, we will release both to the public,” tweeted Dustin Burrows, the head of the Texas House committee that is investigating the deadliest shooting in state history.

The police response to the shooting has been called an “abject failure” by the head investigator of the massacre. Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News via REUTERS

Burrows first promised to make the video public on Monday during a committee hearing, but did not give a release date.

He said the video would not show when Ramos killed the victims or when he was killed by law enforcement. It will show more than a dozen officers arriving in the hallway and their actions for the next 77 minutes.

The police response has been called an “abject failure” by the head investigator into the shooting and is the subject of multiple investigations, including one by the US Department of Justice.

The release of the video would be unprecedented as the entire police response to a mass shooting has never come under scrutiny to this degree — justifying the release of the video and probe into police actions.

Only in the mass shooting at Parkland High School did one law enforcement officer’s action come under fire, and he was dismissed from his job at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, only to eventually get his job back.