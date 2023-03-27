Video of Kate Middleton trying ‘Viagra’ delicacy goes viral

A lusty scene between royals Kate Middleton and Prince William has gone viral after one TikTok user captured a revealing moment when Kate discusses her… appetite.

The video shows the now-Princess of Wales tasting a “Viagra” delicacy during their royal tour of the Caribbean and boasting about her habit of experimenting.

“I’m a little bit more adventurous than William,” the mother-of-three quipped during a fish fry in The Bahamas.

“I can handle it,” William had responded to his wife’s joke at the time.

The video of Kate poking fun at her husband was shared on TikTok several days ago and has quickly racked up more than 158,000 views.

The royal fan account l0velycatherine honed in on the couple’s light-hearted exchange as Kate tucked into a local eatery — conch salad — on the final stop of their March 2022 tour.

The local seafood delicacy is rumored to have the same effect as Viagra.

The video included the back-and-forth exchange and a compilation of videos from Kate and William’s visit to Abaco’s main island.

A number of TikTok users quickly heaped praise on the Princess of Wales’ eagerness to try the delicacy, including some who said it was proof she was born to be the UK’s future queen.





“She’s so funny the way she cheekily jokes with him. She’s not afraid to try new things the royals don’t do usually,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Why did William fall in love with Catherine? There is the answer. I think Catherine showed him the simplicity of life in the midst of royal life.”

“She’s so stunning. Born to be a queen,” another user chimed in.