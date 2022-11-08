Video of Bill Clinton getting interrogated about Jeffrey Epstein ties goes viral

Former President Bill Clinton was grilled about his alleged friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a video that has now been viewed more than a million times.

Juan Mendoza, a journalist with the right-wing news network Real America’s Voice, tweeted out the viral clip capturing his confrontation with Clinton on Monday.

“I confronted @BillClinton at the rally he held with @RepCuellar in Laredo about his alleged connection to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein,” Mendoza wrote.

In the clip, the reporter can be heard asking Clinton, “Any comments on your alleged, uh, allegation of your connection with Jeffrey Epstein?”

Clinton, who was shaking hands at a political rally for Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in Laredo, Texas, leans forward to listen to the question and smiles as he steps back.

Bill Clinton was questioned by the reporter during a political rally in Texas. @JuanMoreNews

An aide seems to try and deter Clinton from answering, appearing to say, “No” to the former president.

But Clinton replies, “I think the evidence is clear,” still smiling as he begins to move away.

By Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 1.7 million times and retweeted more than 6,000 times.

Mendoza, who goes by Juan More News on Twitter, wrote in a follow-up tweet: “I am not suicidal…just in case,” alluding to rumors and conspiracy theories about Epstein’s 2019 death inside a Manhattan prison cell.

Bill Clinton at the rally Monday in Texas. @JuanMoreNews

A month before Epstein’s death, the former president attempted to distance himself from the millionaire pedophile’s crimes.

Angel Ureña, a rep for Clinton, told The Post on Tuesday that the comment from the former president’s camp three years ago on the matter still stands.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes [Epstein] pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the July 2019 statement said.

The statement confirmed Clinton had flown on Epstein’s plane with his staff but said the two hadn’t spoken in “well over a decade.” It also said Clinton had never been to Little St. James Island, also known to locals as “Pedophile Island,” in the Caribbean, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico or his residence in Florida.

In the years since, additional reports of Clinton and Epstein’s friendship have been publicized, including one that claims Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times in the early years of Clinton’s administration.

Clinton has not been accused of having any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.