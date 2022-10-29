VIDEO: Fickell Post UCF Loss

The streak is over.

Cincinnati’s 19-game AAC winning streak came to an end Saturday night. And the team to end it is the same team the Bearcats shared the record with: Central Florida.

The Bearcats had their issues on both sides of the ball in their 25-21 loss to the Golden Knights. They had difficulty running the ball, there were numerous dropped passes and Cincinnati’s defense was routinely gashed.

After the game, coach Luke Fickell addressed some of those shortcomings. But he also pointed to the need to quickly bounce back.

“What we’ve been able to do the last four weeks is find ways to finish,” Fickell said. “That’s what we did not do today. We’ll challenge ourself, we’ll find out what we’re really made of, come back this week, because there’s a challenge each and every week.”

Check out the video above for the full post-game press conference from Fickell, courtesy of UCFSports.com, Rivals.com’s UCF affiliate.