Video captures woman on rampage at Mexico City airport

Shocking video captured a woman going on a rampage at Mexico City International Airport – throwing items at the check-in counter and attacking an airline employee.

The unhinged traveler is seen shouting, tossing items and jumping on a counter after she arrived for a flight on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

An Emirates agent reportedly denied her boarding when she showed up late and presented an expired passport.

The woman hit the employee before throwing various items, including objects from a suitcase and computer equipment, while airport personnel tried to calm her down.

She was eventually detained by airport security while police responded to the scene.

“We can confirm that on November 1, an incident occurred at the check-in counter at Mexico City International Airport, in which a passenger who arrived late at the check-in counter was also discovered to be traveling with an expired passport,” Emirates told Fox News in a statement.

“The client was denied the trip, and she became rebellious and physically abusive with the ground staff — so it was necessary for airport security and police to intervene,” the Dubai-based airline added.

The woman’s name and where she was flying have not been released.