Video captures gunshots and chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade

Great-Grandpa Sitting in Walker Cut Down by Parade Sniper

Courtesy Josefina ToledoSurrounded by a dozen family members, Nicolás Toledo, 78, was sitting on his walker to watch the Highland Park July 4 parade on Monday when the gunshots rang out.“We all threw ourselves to the ground,” his daughter, Josefina Toledo, told The Daily Beast. “My dad, since it’s difficult for him to walk … he was sitting on his walker and he was hit in his back and in his head.”The father of eight, who recently became a great-grandfather, was killed instantly—one of the six pe