Victorya Venise births healthy baby in hotel toilet

A woman on a business trip in Georgia unexpectedly gave birth to her son while sitting on the toilet in her hotel bathroom last week, cops said.

The surprise delivery came as Victoya Venise, of Louisiana, feared she was infected by the same stomach bug that was plaguing her 4-year-old daughter, according to Irvine Police.

The pregnant woman, experiencing stomach pains, went to the bathroom at the hotel in the Atlanta area and soon realized that she wasn’t sick, but was actually in labor.

“I turned around, and it was the baby, and I was like ‘gasp.’ I hurried up, and I grabbed him out of the toilet,” she told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

“I found a towel and I wrapped him up. I was sitting on the toilet and I called my mom. I was like ‘mom, I just had the baby.’ I was like ‘he fell in the toilet.’ She was like, ‘Call 911, call 911,’” Venise reportedly said.

The mother and her baby, Rocky, were treated and discharged from the hospital in good condition later that day despite the dangerous delivery, the article said.

Venise’s newborn son, Rocky. FOX 5 Atlanta

Venise, a single mother, had been planning to give the boy up for adoption. But his wild entry to the world on April Fool’s Day reportedly gave her a change of heart.

“I feel like the experience made me connected to him and made me want to keep him. So I’m going to keep him.

“It happened to teach me that you can do this. Even though I’m a single mom, you can take care of him. It gave me more courage and made me believe I can do this. If I can do that, I must be able to do a lot.”