Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of Husband David’s Initials

David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men’s January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.

Victoria Beckham just shut down the rumors about her recent tattoo removal.

After her tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials appeared to be very faded in recent photos, speculation about the status of the designer’s over-20-year-long marriage arose, but the former Spice Girl set the record straight on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday.

Beckham, 48, is removing multiple tattoos, not just the inner wrist initials, because she simply doesn’t like them.

“They just didn’t look so nice,” she told Hoda Kotb. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that.”

She added: “I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

The mother of four also clarified that she isn’t opposed to tattoos, and praised her husband and children’s “gorgeous” ones. But some of her own, which she got “a long, long time ago,” began to bleed and turn a “sort of bluey” color, so a “cleanse” was in order.

The Today host also asked Beckham about her oldest son Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham, which just hit the six-month mark, and what “lessons” about marriage she taught him.

“I think that you can never really offer advice,” she said. “The kids have to figure it out themselves, you know, but you have to be there, and we’re very close.”

The pair also chatted about Beckham’s eponymous fashion and beauty brand, which just presented its spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

“Professionally, I’ve just had a very big, big moment for my brand,” the star said. “Finally, post-COVID, going back to showing my collections with my first big show in Paris felt like such a triumph.”

She added: “In the middle of the pandemic I said, ‘If I’m lucky enough to do another show I’m going to really, really enjoy it.'”

Hoda praised the designer for the vulnerability she showed at the show, where she broke down after becoming “overwhelmed with emotion.”

“I planned on coming out, having a great picture at the end of the show,” Beckham said. “And I just saw my husband, I saw my children, I saw my parents and I just got very emotional because it felt like such a moment.”