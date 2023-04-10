Victims of Louisville mass shooting identified

The four innocent victims gunned down in Monday’s bank mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky by 23-year-old frmer bank employee Connor Sturgeon have now been identified.

Police identified the four victims as several high ranking individuals at the Old National Bank, including Tommy Elliott, 63, a senior vice president and personal friend of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The others were identified as Jim Tutt, 64, a market executive, Joshua Barrick, 40, another senior vice president, and Juliana Farmer, 45, a commercial loan specialist.

“Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on how to be a good dad,” Beshear said. “These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us.”





A lone gunman stormed into the Old National Bank in Louisville’s downtown area at about 8.30 a.m. and opened fire in a first floor conference room. AFP via Getty Images





Crime scene investigators could also be seen marking out several bullet holes in the windows near the bank’s front door into Monday afternoon. Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The victims were shot dead when Sturgeon stormed into the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown area at about 8.30 a.m. and opened fire in a first floor conference room, police said.

Eight others, including two cops, were injured in the ordeal and rushed to a nearby hospital. One officer, Nicholas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and remained in critical condition Monday afternoon. He is a new recruit who had only graduated the police academy a month ago.

Two other victims were also in critical condition, and three were in a non-critical condition but recieving treatment, police said.

The gunman, who police said was a former employee, was also killed. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by responding officers during a brief shootout.