WJAX

Man who won $10 million on scratch-off ticket sentenced to life in prison for shooting

Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland, N.C., was found guilty in the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa, N.C., according to the News & Observer. Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, North Carolina, according to a cousin, Antoinette Lee.