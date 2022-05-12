Vicky White ordered Casey White to get them back to hotel

Former jail boss Vicky White fumed at her beau Casey White and told him to “get us back to the f—- hotel” as cops caught up with them, audio reveals.

After the bumbling Bonnie and Clyde duo’s getaway Cadillac was rammed by cops, Vicky turned to the capital murder suspect and yelled, “Airbags are gonna go off and kill us!”

“Get us back to the f—- hotel!” she shouted.

She was apparently referring to Motel 41 in Evansville, where Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding said they paid a local homeless man to rent a room.

After her outburst, Vicky turned the gun on herself as cops swooped in. Her death has been ruled a suicide.

Police dashcam video captured the frantic moments Casey, an Alabama convict and capital murder suspect, was arrested following the wild police chase.

Vicky was reportedly still breathing and holding the gun when cops arrived at the vehicle, which flipped on its side after being rammed.

“She still has the gun in her hands,” one officer is heard saying. “Finger’s on the trigger.”

Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt, commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, said Casey quickly surrendered.

“His immediate words to our team was, ‘Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,’” Hunt told reporters, though authorities said there is no evidence that the two were ever married.

Meanwhile, the assistant chief of the Evansville Police Department addressed questions posted in social media about how long it took for officers to reach Vicky.

“Well, you don’t know to what extent that damage is from that self-inflicted gunshot wound, and you do have a suspect with a firearm still in hand,” Phil Smith told WAAY. “You’re basically dealing with a barricaded suspect at that point. Even though they’re inside of a car at this point, they’re still armed.”

Authorities said Casey has admitted to planning a shootout with police – a “suicide by cop” situation that investigators believe was foiled by the wreck, according to the outlet.

Smith said the scene of the self-inflicted shooting was “emotionally jarring.”

One of the officers, who has only been with the force a few years, pulled the mortally wounded woman out of the vehicle and begin administering first aid, he said.

“Everybody knew about Casey and Vicky White, and despite what we knew about them — very proud of our officer that went and did that work on Vicky White,” Smith told WAAY. “Sorry that it ended like that for her, but she chose that path, and we’ll never know why.”

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been announced for Vicky, who will be buried at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, according to an obituary released by the Greenhill Funeral Home.