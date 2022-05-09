Vicky White may be getting help from ex-inmates: official

Vicky White, the former Alabama jail boss who allegedly absconded with capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, may be getting help while on the lam from former inmates whom she had treated “above par,” according to a new report.

Chad Hunt, commander with the US Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, told WAAY 31 that Vicky had a history of treating some inmates better than others.

“She treated these inmates above par, if you will. They had a lot of respect for her. Some of the things that we have to account [for] and sit back and look at is 17 years’ worth of contact with other inmates that are potentially out now,” Hunt told the outlet.

“Is that another avenue that she’s exploiting? That’s something that we have to look at and we are looking at,” he added.

The official also said the discovery of the duo’s getaway car in Williamson County, Tennessee, has given authorities a more specific area to focus on in trying to hunt them down.

“Even though we are seven days after the fact of the vehicle being dumped, we have that foundation, we have that springboard starting point,” Hunt told WAAY.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton speaks to the press at the Lauderdale County Courthouse on Friday afternoon regarding the Ford Edge being discovered abandoned in Tennessee. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

He said that before the orange 2007 Ford Edge was located, they were forced to search in every direction.

“Now we have that direction and so all of our resources are there until we have another direction to pursue,” he told the outlet.

“They have to look over their shoulder every single day. Time is definitely in favor of the investigators. But I can tell you right now, we have not stopped working this case since last Friday,” Hunt said.

US Marshals are scouring the area where former prison official Vicky White abandoned the car she used to help fugitive Casey White escape from an Alabama prison.

Casey’s former lawyer, Dale Bryant, has said he fears the escaped suspect might attempt suicide by cop because he suffers from severe mental illness and addiction issues.

Bryant, who represented White in his crime spree in 2015, said his ex-client “wanted to die” after being arrested.

“He was trying to get the officers to shoot him and that is kind of my fear, how this situation is going to end,” he told local news station WAFF.

Now Bryant fears “Casey may try to shoot [cops] to try and get them to shoot him.”

He added: “I want to say in his interview after his arrest and in my conversations with him, he wanted to die that day.”

Casey, who fled the Lauderdale County jail on April 29 with Vicky, 56, the former assistant director of corrections, “suffers from a mental illness,” Bryant said.

Footage released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department shows Casey White, an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility escaping with the help of Vicky White. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Depa

“When he’s on medication and in a supervised environment … he’s a decent person,” Bryant told the station. “When he gets out of incarceration, he is unable to stay on his medication and he even self-medicates by smoking methamphetamine or taking other illegal substances.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has called the pair’s relationship a “jailhouse romance.”

Vicky had told co-workers she was taking Casey to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but there was never an appointment scheduled.

Instead, she ditched the police cruiser she was driving and is believed to have fled with Casey in the Ford Edge sometime early that day. She had recently submitted her retirement papers and sold her home in Lexington.