Vicky White had relationship with inmate Casey White for 2 years

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Alabama jail honcho who disappeared with a capital murder suspect had visited the inmate numerous times in prison and had been in a “special relationship” with him for nearly two years before the pair vanished, The Post has learned.

Vicky White and inmate Casey Cole White – who apparently fled together on Friday – have been linked since late 2020 when he was brought to the jail guard’s jurisdiction on murder charges, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told The Post in an interview Wednesday.

At the time, Casey had been serving a 75-year sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County for a 2015 crime spree but on August 3, 2020, he was brought to Lauderdale County for questioning after he wrote a letter confessing to a murder, according to Singleton and District Attorney Chris Connolly.

It was at that time Singleton believes Casey and Vicky first met and started up a cozy relationship.

For the next three months, Casey was at the Lauderdale County jail where Vicky worked as investigators questioned him about the death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He was eventually arraigned on murder charges on Oct. 2, 2020.

By that November, Casey was ordered to return to the Donaldson prison after staff realized he’d obtained a shank and was planning an escape, Connolly said.

Missing inmate Casey Cole White and jail boss Vicky White have had a “special relationship” since 2020, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. EPA/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HANDOUT

They met when Casey was transferred to Lauderdale County to be arraigned on new murder charges. Lauderdale County Sheriff Office Casey White’s mother said the inmate had a “pen pal” whom he had been keeping up with. Photo by -/US MARSHALS/AFP via Getty Images

Following his return to the lockup, which is about two hours south of Lauderdale County, Vicky visited him at the Bessemer penitentiary numerous times, Singleton said.

It’s not immediately clear how the two met when Casey was in Lauderdale County, but as an assistant director of corrections, Vicky’s primary job was to transport inmates.

“What we found out now is that they were in communication from 2020, up until the current day, like communication, visitations and whatnot,” the sheriff explained.

Singleton said the jail boss paid the inmate visits at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Daniel William McKnight

“I’m sure they probably communicated through other means, you know, phone calls or whatever.”

In a brief interview late Tuesday, Casey’s mother, Connie White, told The Post that she’d never heard of Vicky. But she did mention her son had a “pen pal” he’d been keeping in touch with.

She also alleged that Casey confessed to breaking into Ridgeway’s home and stabbing her to death – because he didn’t like the Donaldson prison he’d been assigned to and wanted a change of scenery.

“He wrote a letter to say that he murdered that woman. But he didn’t really murder her, he just done that to get back up here,” said Connie.

White was returned to Lauderdale County in February to go to trial for allegedly murdering Connie Ridgeway.

“He just wanted to be out of that prison because it was so bad and there was no food.”

In March 2021, Casey was back at Vicky’s jail in Lauderdale County and spent more than four months there as he underwent a mental evaluation and quarantine for COVID-19, Connolly said.

By that August, Casey was transported back to the Donaldson prison where Vicky continued to visit him but on Feb. 25, he returned to Lauderdale County to prepare for his murder trial, which was scheduled for April.

However, before the case could even begin, he escaped Friday morning.

Singleton revealed new details about the well-planned escape and said prior to the pair’s disappearance, Vicky had purchased an apparent getaway vehicle, an orange 2007 Ford Edge, that she stashed at a strip mall parking lot in Florence Square.

Casey White is taken out of jail in Lauderdale County before going missing on April 29, 2022. Lauderdale County Sheriff

Vicky allegedly disguised the conspicuous vehicle in plain sight by parking it within a row of cars that were for sale, Singleton said. On the day of the escape, Vicky ditched her patrol cruiser at that same strip mall and is believed to have taken off in the Ford Edge.

Cops caught wind of the apparent getaway car after a concerned citizen phoned in a tip that he’d seen it at the strip mall Thursday night, just hours before the escape.

“[He] was looking at those cars and he said there was this orange SUV that he was looking at,” Singleton said.

Vicky White drove the inmate to the Florence Square strip mall, where they switched vehicles. Lauderdale County Sheriff Office

“He went around to get the number because he was interested in it and there was no For Sale sign and no number and he thought that was sort of strange.”

Investigators eventually traced the car back to a Florence car dealership, which has been assisting cops in their probe.

Once images of the car were released in an accidental social media post, the sheriff’s office has been flooded with tips of sightings from Kentucky, Tennessee and all the way to Florida, Singleton said.

“And of course, we’ve checked all of those out and none of them panned out,” Singleton said.

“But you know, one of these days we’re gonna get that call and it’s going to be them.

“The searching we’re doing is based on what leads we get or what tips. We’re not focused on any single area.”

Now that the public has caught wind of the car, Singleton said, he’s concerned the pair will ditch the vehicle and find a new set of wheels.

“We’re assuming they’re probably, if they hadn’t already, gonna get rid of that car and then we’re back to square one as far as knowing what they’re in,” the sheriff explained.

“That’s a big hindrance to this investigation.”