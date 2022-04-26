Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive For Covid – The Hamden Journal

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” said Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris and her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, just returned on Monday from a visit to Los Angeles. A week ago, on April 18, they attended an in-person fundraiser at the Brentwood home of Walt Disney Television’s Dana Walden and her husband, producer Matt Walden. The event drew about 30 people, including Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams and Reggie Hudlin. The vice president also had a number of other public events on her schedule early last week, including a visit to Vandenberg Air Force Base and another to the University of California San Francisco Mission Bay

Emhoff tested positive for Covid in March.

More to come.