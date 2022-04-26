Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.

Harris, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has not been a close contact of the president or first lady, White House press secretary Kirsten Allen insisted.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” Allen said in a statement.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.”

Harris has not been in close contact with President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden, according to White House press secretary Kirsten Allen. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Harris has exhibited no symptoms and will isolate and work from the vice president’s residence, Allen added.

“The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” the statement read.

Harris was scheduled to receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office with President Biden Tuesday morning but White House spokesman Chris Meagher told The Post that the veep didn’t attend.

Harris’ positive test result comes just weeks after several other administration members – including a member of her staff – tested positive for the virus amid an uptick of positive cases in Washington D.C.