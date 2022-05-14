Vice President Kamala Harris made $450,000 in book royalties

Vice President Harris hauled in nearly half a million dollars in book royalties during her first year in office, ethics disclosure forms show.

Harris reported $325,000 in royalty earnings from her 2019 book “The Truths We Hold,” and another $130,000 for her children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” Bloomberg reported Friday.

The cash far outstripped President Biden’s, who reported between $15,001 and $50,000 in royalties for “Promise Me, Dad,” — a heartfelt 2018 memoir about his late son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Neither Harris nor Biden are wanting for money however. The president reported $700,000 and $1.5 million in cash, with between $195,000 and $650,000 in investment funds.

Harris had between $750,000 and $1.5 million in the bank, between $250,000 and $500,000 in a joint account with her husband Doug Emhoff. Harris additionally held between $775,000 and $1.85 million in retirement funds.