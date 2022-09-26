Vice President Harris arrives in Japan for Prime Minister Abe’s funeral as tensions rise

Associated Press

In Tokyo, Harris calls US-Japan alliance ‘a cornerstone’

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday shortly after arriving in Tokyo for the state funeral of assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe. Abe, a former prime minister who was assassinated in July, will be honored on Tuesday, and Harris is leading a U.S. delegation to pay its respects. “The alliance between Japan and the United States is a cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” she said at the Akasaka Palace.