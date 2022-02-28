The Hamden Journal

Viatris to Sell Biosimilars Business for $3 Billion. Shares Tumble.

Viatris will sell the biosimilars business of the former Mylan to the Indian drugmaker Biocon for as much as $3.3 billion.


