Viaplay Greenlights Swedish Romcom ‘R.S.V.P.’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Viaplay has lightened the tone of its originals slate with the greenlight of R.S.V.P., a Swedish romcom featuring The Emigrants star Lisa Carlehed as lead.

Airing later this year and based on award-winning Danish feature Long Story Short, the NENT streamer’s latest spans four years and is structured around nine chapters, each of which focuses on a different holiday celebration. At the center of the narrative is Klara (Carlehed), a 37-year-old single nurse whose perpetual search for love is increasingly causing her to question whether it even exists.

Miso Film, who last week revealed it had signed former DR Head of Drama Christian Rank, is producing, award-winning Jordskott actor Moa Gammel is directing and Ella Lemhagen is writing.

Alongside Carlehed, who was recently nominated for Best Actress at Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards for Erik Poppe’s The Emigrants, the film features Oscar Töringe (Thin Blue Line), Christian Hillborg (Young Royals), Liv Mjönes (The Holiday), Johannes Bah Kuhnke (Love & Anarchy), Felice Jankell (Snabba Cash), Madeleine Martin (Lea), Anna Granath (Anxious People), Kristofer Kamiyasu (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) and Line Verndal (Ragnarok).