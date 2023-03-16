VFX Company MPC Hires New Studio Heads In Montreal And London – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: VFX company MPC has beefed up its leadership team by hiring Ludovic Lochem and Sal Umerji as Heads of Studio for Montreal and London.

Lochem was previously Head of CG at DNEG London and Montreal. His feature credits include Blade Runner 2049, The Bourne Ultimatum, Dredd, and Avengers: Endgame. Lochem has also worked as a DMP artist and later Environment Supervisor on projects including 10,000BC and Quantum of Solace before accepting the role of Head of Environments at Framestore Montreal in 2016.

“I am thrilled to be working with the talented teams at MPC and deliver world-class VFX to our roster of film and episodic titles,” said Iochem. “I look forward to contributing to MPC’s continued success and delivering high-quality work to our clients.”

Umerji joins MPC after six years at VFX company The Mill, where he spent three years as General Manager of The Mill’s Bangalore, India studio before moving to London to take on the role of Global Operations Lead. Umerji started as a runner at MPC. His feature credits include Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, The King’s Speech, Moon, and The Infiltrator.

“The team at our London studio are second to none and have given me a very warm welcome,” Umerji said. “I look forward to working alongside our talented global team and continue building on MPC’s success.”

MPC Global President Jean-Paul Burge added: “We are delighted to welcome Ludovic and Sal to MPC. Their knowledge and expertise in the industry will further strengthen our production processes and enable our teams to continue to deliver world-class visual effects.”