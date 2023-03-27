Veteran Theatre Publicist Was 63 – The Hamden Journal

Veteran theatre publicist Janine Shalom has died. She was 63.

Shalom, who died on March 25, was director of theatre PR at Premier for 17 years, where she handled several high-profile productions like Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Les Misérables. She also spent periods working at the Almeida Theatre in north London and The National Theatre.

Figures from across the world of theatre shared tributes to Shalom after news of her death was announced late Sunday evening by a statement on the official Premier website.

“As one of the industry’s leading publicists, she has represented everything from the smallest theatre groups to the biggest productions in the West End; and every time she did so with her unique vigour, tenacity and passion,” the Premier statement read. “She was a titan and for those who knew her or had the privilege to work with her, we share your sense of profound loss.”

In a series of tweets, producer Sonia Friedman, who worked with Shalom on multiple productions, including the Cursed Child, said the veteran publicist was a “loyal, devoted, deeply committed colleague and also a wonderful friend.”

“Janine was the press rep for the very first show I ever produced at the National,” Friedman wrote. “That show also happened to be the first show that she ever ran press for, too, so we had a lifelong bond. She worked across countless shows with us and was always a tower of strength. A huge sadness for all who knew and worked with her. “

Friedman added: “Janine – I’ll miss your sunny, naughty, wise smile. RIP.”

The Hamden Journal Editor at Large Baz Bamigboye tweeted that Shalom “devoted every waking hour to the theatre.”

“The thing about Janine Shalom,” he continued, “was that she cared not for herself. The show & the people in them mattered most. She wanted no glory, no name-checks.’Oh, for God’s sake,’ she’d cry after hearing some wicked backstage tale. To hear her laugh was a joy. RIP Janine. You will be missed.”