Veteran running back no longer part of roster

Notre Dame opens up spring practice for the 2022 season Thursday as new head coach Marcus Freeman gets his first crack at the annual practice window. Freeman met the media early Thursday morning and announced a veteran running back is officially no longer part of the Fighting Irish roster.

C’Bo Flemister, who ran for 10 touchdowns and 471 yards during his time at Notre Dame, is no longer on the roster and that status won’t be changing according to Freeman.

Flemister was suspended for much of the 2021 season after leaving the scene of an accident and then misleading police in their investigation as to what happened.

