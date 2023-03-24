Veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin signs with Cleveland Browns to add speed, production

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marquise Goodwin spent two days in Cleveland at the beginning of the week visiting with the Browns. Turns out, the visit went well enough to end the week with a deal.

Goodwin will be signing a one-year deal with the Browns, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the deal.

The team spent Monday and Tuesday of this week visiting with Goodwin in Berea, but no deal was struck at the time. However, there was an willingness to circle back later to potentially finalize a deal, sources said at the time.

The deal gives the Browns a pair of additions at wide receiver this week. They acquired Elijah Moore on Wednesday in a trade with the New York Jets, sending their second-round pick in next month’s draft (No. 42 overall) to get the former 2021 second-round pick as well as the Jets’ third-round pick this year, No. 74.

The additions of Goodwin and Moore substantially add production to a receiving corps that had very little outside of No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who just finished his third season in the league. The remainder of the receiving corps was either rookies such as David Bell or Michael Woods II, or players who had very little NFL production.

Goodwin has played in 102 career NFL games since being a third-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 out of the University of Texas. He has 187 catches for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns on 362 career targets.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (15) reaches out to greet teammates during NFL football practice Monday, May 23, 2022, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Last season, Goodwin played for the Seattle Seahawks. He had 27 catches for 387 yards and four TDs on 42 targets in 13 games.

Goodwin spent four season with the Bills from 2013-16, then another three with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-19. After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, he opted out of the 2020 COVID season.

The decision to opt out tolled the contract and the trade, sending Goodwin back to the 49ers after that season. After San Francisco released him when the 2021 league year began in March, he signed with the Chicago Bears, with whom he played 14 games last season.

