Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

A veteran interpreter broke into tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech for a German news outlet.

An emotional video shared on social media showed the translator, who has not yet been identified, starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky’s speech for the German news service Welt.

She translated part of his speech and was heard saying, “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must lose its voice in the U.N.”

She then starts to struggle as she continues the translation.

“Ukraine, we definitely know..” she says, before pausing briefly, “what we are defending.” As she speaks, her voice begins to break and she tries to calm down. Then, after a breath, she quietly says “sorry” and goes off the air.

Zelensky spoke to the Ukrainian people on Sunday after several cities in the country were attacked by Russian forces.

“The night was hard,” he said. “The people rose to defend their state and they showed their true faces. This is terror.

“They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more,” the Ukrainian president added. “They are going to kill our children even more insidiously. This is an evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed.”