Veteran Brewers centerfielder Lorenzo Cain is designated for assignment in the midst of a disappointing season

Lorenzo Cain hit .179 with a .465 OPS this season, ultimately being relegated to a role on the bench.

CINCINNATI – David Stearns stood in front of a red velvet curtain in the bowels of Great American Ball Park and began rattling off his favorite memories of Lorenzo Cain’s tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Unfortunately for Cain – and the Brewers – there won’t be any more on the field in the blue and yellow.

The Brewers designated the centerfielder for assignment on the date of him reaching the 10-year mark of major-league service time, an important milestone for reasons both intangible and tangible.

“Craig (Counsell, Brewers manager) and I sat down with Lo this morning,” Stearns, the Brewers president of baseball operations, said Saturday. “It’s a milestone day for Lo, to get 10 years of service in the major leagues is an incredible accomplishment. We sat down with him and had a discussion about where we are, where he is, and through that came to really a mutual understanding that it’s probably time to part ways.

“Lo has been an incredible Brewer. He’s had an incredible career. I don’t know if this is the end of his career or not but if it is, he has been remarkable. And I think his contributions to our organization have really been beyond what we could have expected when we signed him.”

This season had been a struggle for Cain, who signed a five-year, $80-million free agent deal with the Brewers before the 2018 season. He hit .179 with a .465 OPS, ultimately being relegated to a role on the bench.

The decision, Cain said, was a mutual one.

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” he said. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything. But, yeah, it’s time.

“I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”

Cain finished seventh in MVP voting in his first season with the Brewers in 2018 as they got within one game of reaching the World Series, and he won a Gold Glove in center field the following year.

Stearns reflected on Cain’s career, referencing his go-ahead base hit in Game 163 in 2018 as the Brewers won the division against the Chicago Cubs. Other moments that stood out, he said, were Cain’s game-saving home run robbery on opening day in 2019 and how he “scotch-taped himself together” and played through injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS last year.

“That was a game that he had no business playing in and performing in,” Stearns said. “I think that exemplifies the type of player Lo is. There are very few players I’ve ever been around who would have the ability to get on the field.”

Cain will wait to see if he gets picked up by another team before making a decision on what comes next, but retirement is in the realm of possibility.

“It’s a wait and see approach,” he said. “You take a day or two to kind of see where we’re at. Whatever the decision is, maybe to sign with another team or to call it quits altogether, either or, talk to the family, sit down, have a conversation with them. See where we’re at at the time.

“If it happens that I continue to play, good. If not, then same, it’s still good. It’s been fun. I’ve had a blast. I’m definitely gonna miss my teammates, all the guys that I’ve played with in the past. Sucks that it comes to an end but at the same time, it’s been a great run for me.”

