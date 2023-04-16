Veteran Actor In ‘Barry Lyndon’ And ‘Alfie’ Was 90

Actor Murray Melvin, whose extensive work in film and on stage was highly respected by his peers, has died from complications from a fall suffered in December. He was 90 and died on April 14, according to Kerry Kyriacos Michael MBE, creative director at Theatro Technis.

Melvin’s body of work included time with Michael Caine and directory Stanley Kubrick. After making his debut in 1957 at the Theatre Royal in Stratford in Macbeth, he went on to appear in such notable films as Alfie (1966), Barry Lyndon (1975) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004).

Born on August 10, 1932 in London, he was also seen on the TV sci-fi drama “Torchwood.”

His film resume includes H.M.S Defiant (1962), Sparrows Can’t Sing (1963), Kaleidoscope (1966), Smashing Time (1967), The Devils (1971), Ghost Story (1974), Joseph Andrews (1977), Ghost in the Noonday Sun (1985) and The Lost City of Z (2017).

Along the way, he won the BAFTA film award for Most Promising Newcomer and Cannes Film Festival Best Actor award for his role in A Taste of Honey (1961).

“It’s with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Murray Melvin – actor, director and theatre archivist,” said Kyriacos in a Twitter message. “He had a fall in December, from which he never fully recovered. He died at St Thomas’ Hospital on Friday, 14th April, aged 90. He was one of my closest friends and will be missed by so many of us who had the privilege to know him.”

No information on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.

