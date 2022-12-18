‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final.

“We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar.

He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that “they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.”

He praised Mbappe’s “extraordinary” performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

“Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people,” Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports