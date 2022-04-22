Verve Signs ‘Alleluia’ Belgian Filmmaker Fabrice du Welz – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Following the premiere of his latest film, Inexorable, earlier this year at TIFF, Fabrice du Welz has inked with Verve for representation. The filmmaker continues to be managed by Grandview.

du Welz has directed a number of award-winning films that have premiered at festivals internationally, including his 2014 film, Alleluia, a dark lovesick horror film inspired by the real-life criminal duo, the Lonely Hearts Killers. Alleluia premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight, as well as TIFF, and won both Best Picture and Best Director at Austin Fantastic Fest that year.

He then directed the 2016 Netflix film, Message for the King, starring the late Chadwick Boseman, which also premiered at TIFF. His 2019 movie Adoration premiered at Locarno Film Festival, where it was nominated for Variety Piazza Grande Award. It also premiered at Sitges, where it won the Special Jury Prize, before it went on to win the Andre Cavens Award for Best Film given by the Belgian Film Critics Association.

Next up, du Welz is reteaming with Belgian producer Jean-Yves Roubin (Titane) on Maldoror, described as a mix of thriller and film noir in a similar vein to David Fincher’s Zodiac. It’s inspired by a notorious crime case that shook Belgium in the 1990s called Affaire Dutroux and follows a young detective who became obsessed with a case involving a notorious child abuser after coming close to catching him.