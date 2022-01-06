Vertical Entertainment Acquires Sci-Fi Thriller – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to No Running, a sci-fi thriller marking the feature directorial debut of Delmar Washington, for a multi-platform release this spring.

The film centers on Jaylen Brown (Skylan Brooks), a Black high school student who finds himself under suspicion after his classmate disappears during a party, with prejudice quickly beginning to boil to the surface of his small southern town. While working against the clock to clear his own name, he begins to unravel a massive web of secrets that all point to otherworldly forces at play.

No Running made its world premiere last year as part of the Tribeca Film Festival’s new Juneteenth section, celebrating Black voices and stories. The film scripted by Tucker Morgan also stars Rutina Wesley (True Blood, Queen Sugar), Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Shane West (Salem, Gotham), Clark Backo (Letterkenny) and actor-comedian Bill Engvall (Catching Faith). Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman produced with Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures, with Jan McAdoo, Sylvain Gehler, Victor Shapiro and Raphael Swann executive producing.

“More than just a sci-fi thriller, No Running shows how the bonds of family and friendship are tested when the inconceivable happens and there’s nowhere left to run,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner Rich Goldberg. “The emotionally charged performances by the entire cast are what originally drew us to the story and are sure to keep viewers breathless with anticipation.”

“Vertical continues to be a champion for underrepresented voices, especially in the world of thrillers,” said Fleischman, “and we are very excited about our re-teaming on this unique film.”

“I hope No Running will inspire audiences to expand the dialogue over racial tensions in America and how together, we can unite over a common ground,” added Washington. “As the director, I’m beyond grateful to be patterning with Vertical to bring this film to the masses.”

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor, which was founded in 2012. Other upcoming releases from the company include AJ Jones’ horror film La Patasola; the comedy Unplugging, starring Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh; John Michael McDonagh’s thriller The Forgiven, starring Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes, which it co-acquired with Roadside Attractions in November; and Drew Mylrea’s thriller Last Survivors, starring Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, and Drew Van Acker.

Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal to acquired No Running on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.