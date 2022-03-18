Vermont basketball’s late comeback falls short in loss to Arkansas at NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The slipper didn’t fit for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team.

The Catamounts’ upset bid fell just short in the closing minutes of a 75-71 loss to No. 4 Arkansas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center on Thursday night.

Ben Shungu and Ryan Davis each had 20 points and Justin Mazzulla added 13 points and nine rebounds for the 13th-seeded Catamounts, who end their season at 28-6.

Stanley Umude totaled 21 points and nine boards and Jaylin Williams recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. JD Notae tossed in 17 points.

Arkansas (26-8) advances to the Round of 32 and will face No. 12 New Mexico, which upset No. 5 Connecticut in the game that preceded Vermont-Arkansas here in Buffalo.

Vermont arrived at its program’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance after a rollicking run through the America East Conference tournament, posting an average margin of victory of 36.7 points. UVM defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 82-43 in the league final.

This story will be updated.

