Verlander, Astros top Mariners, 3-1, to hand Seattle second consecutive loss

Friday night at T-Mobile Park, the visiting Astros snapped the Mariners’ longest winning streak since the 2001 season at 14 games.

Saturday afternoon, the American League West leaders also assured Seattle’s recent stretch of eight consecutive series victories will also end this weekend.

Houston scored a pair of runs in the fourth, tacked on one more in the eighth and escaped a late Mariners rally to secure both a 3-1 win and a series victory, quieting the crowd of 43,197 by handing Seattle back-to-back losses for the first time since late June.

The Mariners (51-44) are now 12 games back of the Astros in the division standings, and looking to avoid being swept by Houston for the second time this season in the series finale Sunday.

Justin Verlander shut down the Mariners much of the afternoon on his way to collecting his 20th career win against the club in 36 appearances.

After J.P. Crawford led off the first inning with a base hit, and Adam Frazier singled with one out in the second, Verlander retired 15 consecutive batters before the Mariners finally broke through in the seventh.

Carlos Santana ended the shutout bid with one out in the seventh when he sent a curveball 384 feet to right to make it 2-1.

Eugenio Suarez then drew Seattle’s first walk of the game, Adam Frazier followed up with a single to center and after Verlander struck out Cal Raleigh on eight pitches, pinch hitter Kyle Lewis drew another walk to load the bases.

But, Verlander held the Mariners there, striking out Sam Haggerty on four pitches to end the inning.

He allowed the one run on four hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two on 101 pitches. He now has 251 career strikeouts against the Mariners.

Houston’s bullpen retired Seattle’s final six batters in order in the eighth and ninth to end the game.

Verlander’s performance outpaced what was the eighth quality outing of the season for Mariners second-year starter Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert struck out the side in the first, sending Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez back to the dugout in order.

He retired the first six batters he faced before Chas McCormick dropped a single into right to lead off the third. Jake Meyers followed with a bunt base hit to give the Astros a pair of runners with no outs.

Gilbert was quick to respond, adding a fifth strikeout the first time through Houston’s lineup when he got Martin Maldonado to chase an outside fastball for the first out.

Altuve then lined out to J.P. Crawford at shortstop, and Crawford tossed over to second to double up McCormick and end the inning.

But, Houston regrouped the second time through the order, and broke through in the fourth.

Gilbert struck out Pena swinging for a second time to open the frame, but walked Alvarez, and back-to-back two-out doubles from Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel gave the Astros a 2-0 lead not long after.

Dylan Moore likely saved a third run the next at-bat, when he made a diving catch in center on a line drive from McCormick for the third out.

Gilbert worked around a leadoff double from Meyers the next inning, eventually striking out Altuve for a second time and getting Pena to line out to Jesse Winker in left with Meyers stranded at third.

He retired the final three batters he faced in order, including striking out Alex Bregman for a second time, completing six quality innings.

Gilbert allowed the two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out eight, but was ultimately tagged with his first loss to Houston this season in his third appearance against the Astros.

After the Mariners cut the lead to one run in the seventh, the Astros pushed it back to two in the eighth, when Altuve and Pena opening the inning with back-to-back singles against Matt Brash and Altuve eventually scored on a wild pitch from Ryan Borucki to make it 3-1.

The Mariners were without All-Star center fielder Julio Rodriguez (left wrist soreness) for a second consecutive game Saturday.

The 21-year-old rookie was scratched before first pitch in Friday night’s series opener, and is considered day-to-day.