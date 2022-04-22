Verizon Trims 2022 Sales, Profit Guidance After Muted Q1 Earnings

Verizon Trims 2022 Sales, Profit Guidance After Muted Q1 Earnings

by

Verizon Communications  (VZ) – Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report posted modestly stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday but trimmed its full-year forecast for wireless revenues and profit growth.

That forecast was partly offset by a smaller-than-expected loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers, wireless carriers’ most-valuable customers, thanks in part to bundled home broadband offerings on its expanding 5G network. 

Verizon said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $1.35per share, up 3% from the same period last year and largely in-line with the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Verizon said, rose 2.1% from last year to $33.6 billion, just ahead of analysts’ estimates of a $33.55 billion tally.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.